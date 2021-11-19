Supply issues causing problems to some local businesses

From food to clothes to computer chips and everything in between, the supply chain issues continue to cause big problems. Some local businesses said their supplies are stuck in the Pacific Ocean and it's costing them money every single day.

Molly Wilson of Boca Raton owns an online and retail baking company. While her ingredients are made in the U.S., the packaging comes from overseas. Wilson said they're getting hit from all angles on the supply chain crisis.

"We're getting hit on the price increase side, from the goods that we're ordering. Then we're getting really hit on the shipping side and receiving products into the U.S. side,” said Wilson.

According to Wilson, much of her inventory is sitting in containers at the Port of Los Angeles. Wilson said along with the wait, it's costing way more than usual just to unload the stuff.

"So they're waiting, like 5, 6, 8, 9, 14 days, releasing our packaging, and then sending us a $3000 bill. That's what my last container was,” said Wilson.

Over at Price Flooring in Delray Beach, it is a similar scenario. Inventory is backed up.

"We haven't received anything from L.A,” said Raymon Price, owner of Price Flooring in Delray Beach.

Price said they ordered 150 containers of imported products at the beginning of the year which they still have not received all of them.

"All of those containers that we've ordered, like I said, ten months ago, they're just now starting to trickle in,” said Price. “We are getting three or four containers a week right now, where we're used to getting ten containers a week."

Price said it has cut its business by about 20 to 25 percent because of the supply chain crisis. But remains optimistic and takes advantage of any opportunity they get.

"If we do find something that's available local, we buy it,” said Price.

Price projects things will even out for his business about a year from now.

