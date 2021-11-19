Advertisement

Suspect found not guilty in 2017 SWAT raid

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
An Indian River County man on trial after a deadly 2017 SWAT raid in Gifford was found not guilty on five charges Friday.

Andrew Coffee IV was charged with the death of his 21-year-old girlfriend, and three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement after the raid led to an exchange of gunfire.

Coffee IV fired at a SWAT team conducting a search warrant four years ago at a home in Gifford.

Alteria Woods was killed during a raid by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office in March 2017.

His girlfriend, Alteria Woods, who was also at the home, was shot 10 times and died during the gunfire.

A grand jury previously exonerated the officer and deputies who fired their weapons during the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

