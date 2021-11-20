Advertisement

Boynton Beach couple expands family on National Adoption Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Boynton Beach family is celebrating the newest addition to their family.

Joseph Leroy Geren, 8, was adopted on Friday and now they’re encouraging more people to become foster parents.

Diana and Carl Geren opened their hearts and home to children in the foster care system about ten years ago and have helped a total of 18 kids along the way.

During their journey as foster parents, the couple adopted a newborn, Alexander, who is now eight years old.

adoption.PNG
adoption.PNG

For the last five years, the Geren's been foster parents to Joseph Leroy and finalized the adoption process Friday, which happens to be National Adoption Day in Palm Beach County.

The entire month of November is considered National Adoption Month.

According to ChildNet a community-based care agency, more than 400 foster families are currently needed in Palm Beach County.

The organization partners with additional child welfare agencies to protect abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

“They’re putting together a new family when, unfortunately, a family could not be kept together,” said Larry Rein, CEO and president of ChildNet. “It gives every one of these children a new opportunity and a fresh opportunity.”

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 120,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.

A coalition of national partners the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children's Rights and Children's Action Network — founded National Adoption Day.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
Heavy rain floods some West Palm Beach streets
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

Latest News

Florida gains under 10,000 coronavirus cases week; deaths' rise 383
3 pool builders accused of taking $11M, never completing job
Soccer-themed funeral services planned for teen found dead
Public warned to stay on guard as flu season begins