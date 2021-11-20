Boynton Beach fatally struck by 2 cars while crossing Congress Avenue

A 59-year-old man died Friday night while crossing Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

The man was not in the crosswalk when he attempted to cross in the 300 block just before 6:30 p.m.

He was struck by a silver 2016 Lexus NX that was traveling northbound in the center lane.

He was then struck by a silver 2013 Kia Sorento that was behind the Lexus.

No criminal charges are expected at this time, according to traffic homicide investigators.

Police urge pedestrians to use designated crosswalks to safely cross the street.

