Advertisement

Boynton Beach fatally struck by 2 cars while crossing Congress Avenue

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 59-year-old man died Friday night while crossing Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

The man was not in the crosswalk when he attempted to cross in the 300 block just before 6:30 p.m.

He was struck by a silver 2016 Lexus NX that was traveling northbound in the center lane.

He was then struck by a silver 2013 Kia Sorento that was behind the Lexus.

No criminal charges are expected at this time, according to traffic homicide investigators.

Police urge pedestrians to use designated crosswalks to safely cross the street.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

3 pool builders accused of taking $11M, never completing job
Soccer-themed funeral services planned for teen found dead
Suspect found not guilty of murder in 2017 SWAT raid
Flat tire leads to DUI arrest and drug charges in Port St. Lucie
Heavy rain floods some West Palm Beach streets

Latest News

Boca Helping Hands feed hungry families for Thanksgiving
Turkeys given to families in need in Delray Beach
Forgotten Soldiers Outreach prepares care packages for soldiers overseas
Firearms exchanged for gift cards in Boynton Beach