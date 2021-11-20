Death of teen determined to be homicide, Palm Beach Gardens police say

Palm Beach Gardens police have determined the death of the 14-year-old boy found dead Tuesday to be a homicide.

The body of Ryan Rogers, 14, was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near his body.

Police said Saturday that the cause of death is not being disclosed at this time and that his death was not the result of a traffic-related collision.

A view from Chopper 5 shows Palm Beach Gardens police search for Ryan Rogers in a wooded area off Central Boulevard.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Ryan Rogers was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School. He loved soccer and a soccer-themed memorial service will be held for him Tuesday at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center in North Palm Beach.

Police investigators return to the scene where Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead along Central Boulevard, Nov. 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

