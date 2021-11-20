Advertisement

Flat tire leads to DUI arrest and drug charges in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A flat tire overnight in Port St. Lucie led to a DUI arrest for a man and drug charges for the man and a woman.

Police responded to SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Airoso Boulevard at approximately 2:12 a.m. regarding a traffic crash.

Witnesses told police a vehicle had crashed into a palm tree in the median and left the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle east of that location and the occupants of the vehicle were attempting to change a flat tire caused from crashing into the tree.

The driver, Ernest Alexis, 32, was arrested for DUI.

Officers found two bags of cocaine inside the vehicle and both the driver and his passenger, Chelsea Ross, 30, were arrested for possession of cocaine.

Ross was also charged with possession of methamphetamine after officers located a napkin in her purse containing the drug.

