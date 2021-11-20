Florida gained under 10,000 weekly coronavirus cases for the first time since the state went to non-daily reports on June 4 as deaths' rise was slightly more than the previous week but the lowest in several months. Also, hospitalizations are down from one week ago with the first-time positivity rate remaining at 2.5%.

The state reported 6.0% of youths 5-11 have been vaccinated up from 2.6% the week before.

In the weekly report released by the Florida Department of Health on Friday, the state's deaths reached 61,071, which is an increase of 384, one week after 363 in one week, the fewest since 282 on July 23 but better than 409 on July 30. Residents' cases have reached 3,677,968, which is an increase of 9,891, one week after 10,302. The 1,413 daily is the lowest since a 1,336 daily rolling weekly average in June 11, 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 1,381 hospitalizations are slightly more than the record 1,359 on Tuesday, a fraction of record 17,295 on Aug. 19. Last year the lowest was 2,031 on Oct. 17. Last week 1,m466

The state listed vaccination data for those 5-11 is 97,499 compared with 44,694 one week ago. More than four-fifths of adults (82.6%) have at least one vaccination shot, a rise of 0.5 percentage in one week, and those 12 and older at 80.8%.

Two weeks ago, Florida became the third state to pass 60,000 residents' deaths from coronavirus, Florida is behind California and Texas, each with more than 70,000, but ahead of New York in third place. Florida is among three states with at least 3 million cases, also ahead of California and Texas.

The state passed 50,000 deaths on Aug. 31.

The weekly first-time infection positivity rate is one-tenth of a record 20.5% three months ago. It was a record-low 3.0% three weeks ago, the smallest since the state went to weekly statistics on June 4. The lowest daily rate this year was 3.03% on May 25 — when the state was reporting this data. In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was below 3.0% for eight days, including 0.62% one day for an average of 2.82%. It has been under the 5.0% state target rate seven weeks in a row.

Increased cases this past week are 6.5% of a record 152,760 10 weeks ago.

All South Florida counties are below the target 5%: Palm Beach County 2.5%, Martin 2.6%, St. Lucie 1.8%, Indian River 2.6%, Okeechobee 4.0%, Broward 2.1% and Miami-Dade 1.7%, which has the most deaths in the state at 9,066.

The 30-39 age group has the most new cases at 1,814 one week after 1,720. The 5-11 group has 894 new cases with a 3.5% first-time positivity rate, the highest of the groups. In the 12-19 age group the positivity rate is second highest at 3.0% with 891 new cases and only 56% fully vaccinated (the youngest age recently to get the shots). The number of cases for those under 5 were 437. Conversely, the positivity rate is 2.0% for those 65 and older with 88% fully vaccinated.

Deaths can take several days or even weeks to be reported to the state so the figures will fluctuate.

The state set a record for most deaths in one day: 417 on Aug. 27. Until the recent spike, the record was 242 on Aug. 4, 2020.

The record increase was 276 on Aug. 11 when the state was giving daily reports.

The highest seven-day moving average is 393 daily (2,751 weekly) on Sept. 1. Until the spike, the record was 227 (1,589 weekly) only Aug. 5, 2020.

Last year the highest weekly seven-day increase was 1,266 (181 daily) on Aug. 16, 2020. The first-time daily positivity rate last year was 9.04%. Earlier this year it was less than 5%.

Until Friday's report eight weeks ago, deaths had surpassed 2,000 four weeks in a row: 2,340 after 2,468, 2,448, 2,345. Last week's increase was 363 and the previous week 644.

The state listed 37 deaths occurred in the past week with 33 the previous week and 433 nine weeks ago. In newly reported deaths, children under 16 years old increased by one to 30 since the pandemic, with 4 more among those 16-29 for a total of 426.

The new cases in the state over one week were 10,828,one week after 10,746, the lowest since the state week to weekly reports, which is different than 10,82 80,302 increase because of revisions. It was 12,880 three weeks ago, 11,797 June 11 and 11,901 June 4.

The daily cases record is 27,753 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 26.

On Sept. 1 the new cases were 21,559, the last time it was above 21,000.

Cases have been been below 10,000 since Sept. 22. That includes 1,630 most recently, one day after 2,008. On Nov. 7, it was listed as 271, the lowest since 176 March 23, 2020.

The CDC lists the seven-day moving average record 2`1,713 on Aug. 16.

Cases weekly reached 109,816 (`15,688 daily) on Jan. 10 until the spike.

The CDC is now only reflecting the date of occurrence for cases and deaths rather than when reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take several days or even weeks for the state to receive a report of a death. The CDC twice a week had been revising the previous cumulative totals as more data are reported. It was back adjusted Friday.

The state has never listed increases on its since disbanded website and reports as media outlets, including WPTV, did the math each day.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the first state in the nation reporting any data every seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data. Michigan and Ohio, which are in the top 10 for most deaths, reports fatalities only a few days per week.

According to data received by the CDC Thursday, U.S. deaths rose 1,129 and cases were up 110,069 with Florida accounting for 1.5%.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 7.8 four months. The daily record was 23.38% on Dec. 28.

The state, which is the third most-populous with 16.5% of the population, is third in the nation, behind California with 73,000, with 153 in the past day reported, Texas with 72,082, including a daily increase of 100 and ahead of New York with 57,100, with a rise of 13 so far Friday.

Florida is third in cases behind California with 4,758,297 a rise of 5,327 and Texas with 4,286,622 including 4,470 Friday.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 20.7%, which is a drop of 0.1.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county though it is now available by the CDC but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 227,099 residents (802 new, 713 last week). First-time positivity average in past week: 2.5%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 48,032resident (82 new, 105 last week). First-daily positivity in past week: 1.8%Martin County: Cases: 20,310 residents (61 new, 57 last week). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.7%.

Indian River County: Cases: 22,234 residents (48 new, 49 last week). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.6%.

Okeechobee County: 7,414 residents (16 new, 11 last week). First-daily positivity in past week: 4.0%.

Broward County: Cases: 35,9,719 residents (1,067 new, 1,037 last week). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.1%.

Miami-Dade County: 677,570 residents (1,967 new, 2,124 last week). First-daily positivity in past week: 1.7%.

In other data, the state reported there are 30 deaths under 16 (increase of one) and 498,551 cases (496,920 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 45,622 deaths (45,358 previous week), which is 74.7% of total and 475,884 cases (474,356 previous week), which is 12.9% of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.7% (no change) including 9.6% for 65 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 2.5% for 60-64. It is 1.6% in the United States and 2.0% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 2,833 (ninth in nation), U.S. 2,389, world 661.3. Mississippi is first at 3,437, Alabama second at 3,276, New Jersey third at 3,180. New York, which had been second for most of the pandemic behind New Jersey, is now sixth at 2,964.

Florida's deaths are 8.0% of the total in the U.S. total and 7.7% of the cases. The state comprises 6.6% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 17.1% of the state's 21.48 million population, 11th in cases per million behind No. 1 North Dakota. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 50th at 50.4 (48th last week) with Michigan No. 1 at 696.7, New Mexico second at 550.6, New Hampshire third at 541.1, Minnesota No. 4 at 519.0, according to the CDC.

The CDC has directed states to generally count one case per person unless the virus was contracted again more than 90 days. Florida doesn't repport re-infections.

Florida is third in total tests at 43,094,134 with California No. 1 with 93,588853,. Some people have taken more than one test.

In one week, there were 402,109 tests, which is 57,036 daily. Last week it was 402,109. On Dec. 23 there were a record 150,587 tests in one day.

Hospitalizations are 1,383 compared with 12,651 11 weeks ago, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health. Of the 257 hospitals reporting, 2.39% are occupied with COVID-19 patients and 79.27% (46,581) with all patients of the 58,764 total beds. The day before 252 hospitals reported data.

Florida 10th in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with California first with 3,702 (5.84%), Pennsylvania second with 3,570 (11.62%), Michigan third with 3,558 (15.66%), Texas fourth at 3,346 (4.93%), Ohio fifth with 3,331 (10.72%), Arizona sixth with 2,405 (14.16%), New York seventh with 2,625 (5.48%), Illinois eighth with 1,759 (5.81%), Colorado ninth with 1,581 (13.69%).

The U.S. coronavirus occupancy is 50,569 at 6.58% compared with 47,199 one week ago.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 82.6% of Florida's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (14,253,951) and 71.6% fully vaccinated (12,344,449). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 81.9. Totally vaccinated is 70.8%.

Thirty-nine states achieving (plus Missouri) the 70% standard are Pennsylvania (98.0%), New Hampshire (96.3%), Massachusetts (95.3%), Hawaii (94.6%), Connecticut (94.3%), Vermont (93.3%), Rhode Island (92.6%), Maine (91.3%), California (91.0%), New Jersey (90.5%), New York (89.7%), New Mexico (88.6%), Maryland (87.9%), Virginia (86.1%), Washington (84.2%), Delaware (83.9%), Florida (82.6%), Colorado (81.8%), Oregon (81.5%), North Carolina (81.2%), Minnesota (80.0%), South Dakota (79.9%), Utah (79.7%), Illinois (79.1%), Kansas (78.7%), Nevada (78.3%), Texas (76.8%), Nebraska (76.4%), Wisconsin (76.3%), Oklahoma (75.5%), Arizona (74.9), Alaska (74.8), Iowa (74.0%), Arkansas (71.7%), Kentucky (71.2%), Michigan (71.1%), South Carolina (70.8%), Georgia (70.6%), Missouri (70.3%).

The three worst percentages: West Virginia 63.8%, Wyoming 64.4%, Mississippi at 65.2%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Guam (99.9%), Republic of Pau (99.9%), American Samoa (93.6%), Puerto Rico (93.7), District of Columbia (90.7%), Northern Mariana Islands (89.9%).

The CDC is now listing percentages for those 5 and older: one shot 15,210,184 (74.8%) and fully vaccinated 13,051,311 (64.2%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 80.8% had at least one dose (15,110,276) and the complete series is 69.8% (13,050,966).

For the total population, the percentage is 70.9% (15,217,774) and the complete series is 60.8% (13,052,927).

The state considers fully vaccinated two doses for Pfizer and Modern and one for Johnson & Johnson.

