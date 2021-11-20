Riviera Beach Police Department K-9 officer finds new home

K-9 police dog "Chase", a black Labrador retriever is one lucky dog. He's just been adopted by Officer Cherise Philips.

"I recently lost my pup in February, so I was eager to enquire more about Chase and I was accepted," she said.

You see, Chase was donated to the Riviera Beach Police Department for the use of gun detection. He was in the midst of training but he became what we call the human world expendable.

The department has partnered with the ATF or alcohol tobacco and firearms and the West Palm Beach Police Department. Both have gun detection dogs, which Riviera Beach can readily use.

So, it no longer made sense to spend the money to train Chase.

"K-9 officers usually keep their K-9. In this case, I don't think that we were able to do it," Major Josh Lewis said.

Lewis said the dogs are vital.

"We try to use them every day they're used for multiple reasons. It can be for traffic stops, to establish probable cause in any given circumstance," he said. "They're also used to apprehend suspects of crimes."

The search was on for a suitable home. Philips stepped up and asked to adopt Chase. In no time the sale of Chase was approved Thursday by the city council. Philips got the news and went to pick up her pup.

K9.PNG

"The next day I came back to the station to fill out the paperwork, like the bill of sale, and pay the adoption fee. The fee was one whole dollar," said Philips.

Chase and Philips have bonded quickly. Now, that's love.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the initial training for a dog to a K-9 Unit takes around 10 to15 weeks. The cost can start at just under $6,000. And the average “street life” of a police dog can range anywhere from five to eight years, sometimes more.

Scripps Only Content 2021