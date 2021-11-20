Advertisement

Santa's schedule still open in South Florida despite national shortage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. labor shortage is now being felt as far as Santa’s workshop with thousands of unfilled gigs ahead of the holiday season.

However, here in South Florida, Santa is trying to be flexible, but his schedule is booking up fast.

"It's insanely busy," said the Real Jolly Santa. "I'm in contact with 2,000 to 3,000 of Santa's helpers and there's not that many anymore. "Santa's are usually up in age and they became a prime target for COVID-19, but we're getting new ones every day.

However, some talent booking agencies have not experienced a shortage in Santa's available to meet the number of requests.

"Yes, Santa's are in high demand," said Keith Lang, co-owner of Music Works Talent. "So far, I have not had a problem getting a Santa Claus and I anticipate I won't have a problem unless of course, people double up on dates."

Lang encourages everyone to be flexible and consider weekdays as an option if there’s an issue with booking a Santa.

“No one did anything significant last year,” said Lang. “They're trying to make this holiday season a little bit more special this year. ”

For a list and map of where to take pictures with Santa, click here or here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
Heavy rain floods some West Palm Beach streets
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

Latest News

Man charged for murder of woman during SWAT raid found not guilty
Boynton Beach couple expands family on National Adoption Day
Florida gains under 10,000 coronavirus cases week; deaths' rise 383
3 pool builders accused of taking $11M, never completing job