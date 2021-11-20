Santa's schedule still open in South Florida despite national shortage

The U.S. labor shortage is now being felt as far as Santa’s workshop with thousands of unfilled gigs ahead of the holiday season.

However, here in South Florida, Santa is trying to be flexible, but his schedule is booking up fast.

"It's insanely busy," said the Real Jolly Santa. "I'm in contact with 2,000 to 3,000 of Santa's helpers and there's not that many anymore. "Santa's are usually up in age and they became a prime target for COVID-19, but we're getting new ones every day.

However, some talent booking agencies have not experienced a shortage in Santa's available to meet the number of requests.

"Yes, Santa's are in high demand," said Keith Lang, co-owner of Music Works Talent. "So far, I have not had a problem getting a Santa Claus and I anticipate I won't have a problem unless of course, people double up on dates."

Lang encourages everyone to be flexible and consider weekdays as an option if there’s an issue with booking a Santa.

“No one did anything significant last year,” said Lang. “They're trying to make this holiday season a little bit more special this year. ”

