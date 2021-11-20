Advertisement

Travis throws for 3 TDs as Seminoles hold off Boston College

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021
Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College in their own territory in the final two minutes for a 26-23 victory on Saturday.

A week after rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes for a victory over rival Miami, the Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled to a 23-point lead before holding on to move a victory away from becoming bowl eligible.

Travis completed 20-of-34 passes with no interceptions, connecting with three different receivers for scores.

