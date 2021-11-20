Advertisement

Zappe's 6 TD passes propel Western Kentucky past FAU

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during an NCAA football game against...
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in West Point, N.Y. Army won 35-28. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bailey Zappe passed for 470 yards and six touchdowns Saturday as Western Kentucky rolled to a 52-17 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Zappe had a 1-yard TD toss to Jerreth Sterns to open the scoring and connected with Mitchell Tinsley for an 8-yarder as WKU grabbed a 14-3 lead.

Zappe hit Joey Beljan for a 3-yard TD before Teja Young picked him off and returned it 62 yards for a score — pulling the Owls (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA) within 21-10.

Zappe answered with a 3-yard TD toss to freshman Malachi Corley and Brayden Narveson followed with a 26-yard field goal to give the Hilltoppers a 31-10 lead at the half.

