Boca Helping Hands feed hungry families for Thanksgiving

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Boca Helping Hands were feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving at different locations throughout Palm Beach County on Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 families in need will be thankful this Thanksgiving as Boca Helping Hands will be providing them with turkeys and all of the ingredients needed to cook a holiday feast.

Meals were picked up at five separate Thanksgiving box brigade events in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Lantana, Lake Worth Beach and Boynton Beach.

