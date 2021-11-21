Advertisement

Missouri beats Gators on 2-point conversion in OT

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., center, holds up the ball as teammates Michael Maietti,...
Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., center, holds up the ball as teammates Michael Maietti, left, and Javon Foster, right, celebrate his winning catch during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Connor Bazelak threw a 2-point conversion pass to Daniel Parker Jr. to lift Missouri to a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) drew within a point on Tyler Badie's 13-yard touchdown run, and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz elected to go for 2 rather than send the game to a second overtime with a PAT kick. Parker, a tight end, slipped undetected into the left side of the end zone and caught the lobbed pass.

Badie rushed 27 times for 146 yards.

Bazelak completed 15 of 26 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones sits in his end zone after an incomplete pass during the fourth...
Florida quarterback Emory Jones sits in his end zone after an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of a game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.

Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) got the ball first in overtime, and Emory Jones caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Trent Whittemore on a trick play to give the Gators a brief lead.

