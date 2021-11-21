Report: Multiple people injured after driver plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Waukesha.

WBAY reported that witness tells them she saw a driver in an SUV “barreling down the street” into people who were marching in the city’s Christmas parade.

The witness also told WISN she saw at least four injured people not moving on the ground, and saw at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, adding the driver kept going and did not stop.

Another witness tells WISN the SUV was estimated to be traveling about 40 mph when it hit the crowd of people.

Police say a family reunification location has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

Police have not released any details regarding the people who are injured, or if anyone is in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.