Advertisement

Van Dyke's 357 yards, 3 TDs help Hurricanes top Hokies

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26.

The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible.

Miami wide receiver Mike Harley celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half...
Miami wide receiver Mike Harley celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes won 38-26.

It also ended a six-game run of the Hurricanes playing games decided by no more than four points.

Connor Blumrick had two touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4), along with a team-best 132 rushing yards in the debut of interim coach J.C. Price.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Flat tire leads to DUI arrest and drug charges in Port St. Lucie
3 pool builders accused of taking $11M, never completing job
Suspect found not guilty of murder in 2017 SWAT raid
Soccer-themed funeral services planned for teen found dead
Police: Death of teen determined to be homicide

Latest News

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., center, holds up the ball as teammates Michael Maietti,...
Missouri beats Gators on 2-point conversion in OT
Boca Helping Hands feed hungry families for Thanksgiving
Turkeys given to families in need in Delray Beach
Forgotten Soldiers Outreach prepares care packages for soldiers overseas