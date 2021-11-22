Advertisement

DeSantis asking Florida Legislature for $1 billion in gas tax relief

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning at the popular Buc-ee's gas station in Daytona Beach.

The governor was joined by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault to speak about high gas prices and inflation.

DeSantis said he is going to push for $1 billion in gas tax relief during the next legislative session coming up in January.

The governor said he asked the owner of Buc-ee's, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, if he would lower gas prices if the Florida gas tax was lowered.

"I asked Beaver when we were thinking about this, 'If we were to do this say take away this part of the Florida tax, would you guys actually lower the price?' Beaver said, 'I would absolutelty lower the price,'" DeSantis announced. "I mean, obviously, it's smart because you want to get folks here."

When asked later if other gas station companies would lower their prices, DeSantis said he had spoke to many companies including Racetrack and Wawa that said they would.

"We actually reached out and talked to a bunch of them and they all said, 'Yes, absolutely,'" DeSantis responded.

