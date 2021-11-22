Advertisement

Palm Beach County holds more than $296 million in unclaimed property

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Florida's chief financial officer said Monday that more than $296 million worth of property remains unclaimed in Palm Beach County.

"Currently, the Palm Beach area holds more than $296 million in unclaimed property and now is the perfect time to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida," Jimmy Patronis said Monday. "During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the state of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year."

MORE: Attorney general releases 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

Patronis said he's planning to spread the word this holiday season about the $2.5 billion worth of unclaimed property that the Florida Department of Financial Services has in its possession.

There is no statute of limitations on unclaimed property in Florida. Account owners or their heirs can claim their funds for free.

Floridians searching for unclaimed property can do so by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov.

More than $1.4 billion in unclaimed property has already been returned since Patronis took office in 2017.

