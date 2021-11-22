Rep. Frankel introduces bill to award 101-year-old Nuremberg prosecutor with Congressional Gold Medal

Benjamin Ferencz, the last living prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, will soon receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

The announcement was made by Congresswoman Lois Frankel during a press conference outside Ferencz's Delray Beach home Monday.

Frankel introduced a bipartisan bill last week to award Ferencz the Congressional Gold Medal.

Ferencz, who is 101 years old, has lived a life dedicated to the pursuit of international justice.

During World War II, he fought in a U.S. Army artillery unit before being asked to collect evidence of Nazi war crimes.

After the war, he was appointed Chief Prosecutor in the Nuremberg trials where he secured the conviction of 22 former Nazi SS officials for their direct roles in the systematic murder of over a million Jews.

As the 86th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials approaches, the recognition honors the historical triumphs of Mr. Ferencz's life.

His story serves as an inspiration to many and continues to be a reminder of the importance of keeping the horrors of the Holocaust from fading away.

The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress’ highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.

Ferencz is expected to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after the legislation is passed early next year.

