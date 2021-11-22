Advertisement

Rep. Frankel introduces bill to award 101-year-old Nuremberg prosecutor with Congressional Gold Medal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Benjamin Ferencz, the last living prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, will soon receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

The announcement was made by Congresswoman Lois Frankel during a press conference outside Ferencz's Delray Beach home Monday.

Ferencz 1.png
Ferencz 1.png

Frankel introduced a bipartisan bill last week to award Ferencz the Congressional Gold Medal.

Ferencz, who is 101 years old, has lived a life dedicated to the pursuit of international justice.

During World War II, he fought in a U.S. Army artillery unit before being asked to collect evidence of Nazi war crimes.

After the war, he was appointed Chief Prosecutor in the Nuremberg trials where he secured the conviction of 22 former Nazi SS officials for their direct roles in the systematic murder of over a million Jews.

Ferencz 3.png
Ferencz 3.png

As the 86th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials approaches, the recognition honors the historical triumphs of Mr. Ferencz's life.

His story serves as an inspiration to many and continues to be a reminder of the importance of keeping the horrors of the Holocaust from fading away.

The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress’ highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.

Ferencz is expected to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after the legislation is passed early next year.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Flat tire leads to DUI arrest and drug charges in Port St. Lucie
Boynton Beach fatally struck by 2 cars while crossing Congress Avenue

Latest News

Palm Beach County holds more than $296 million in unclaimed property
Ashley Moody releases 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at his players as they walk off the field during the fourth...
5 potential candidates to become next Gators coach
The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the...
Walt Disney World pauses sales of most annual passes