Volunteers distribute 500 free turkeys in West Palm Beach
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
We're just a few days away from Thanksgiving, but a traditional Thanksgiving meal might be out of reach for some people due to rising food prices.
On Sunday 500 turkeys were given away in West Palm Beach.
Volunteers from Safebound Moving and Storage along with the West Palm Beach Police Department and the Police Athletic League loaded turkeys into the recipients' cars.
Scripps Only Content 2021