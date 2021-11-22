Advertisement

Volunteers distribute 500 free turkeys in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We're just a few days away from Thanksgiving, but a traditional Thanksgiving meal might be out of reach for some people due to rising food prices.

On Sunday 500 turkeys were given away in West Palm Beach.

Volunteers from Safebound Moving and Storage along with the West Palm Beach Police Department and the Police Athletic League loaded turkeys into the recipients' cars.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Flat tire leads to DUI arrest and drug charges in Port St. Lucie
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
3 pool builders accused of taking $11M, never completing job
Suspect found not guilty of murder in 2017 SWAT raid
Boynton Beach fatally struck by 2 cars while crossing Congress Avenue

Latest News

Volunteers distribute Thanksgiving meals in Port St. Lucie
Car fire extinguished in Royal Palm Beach
The Lord's Place's fundraiser breakfast helps tackle hunger
'Thanksgiving to-go' feeds hundreds of families in Boca Raton