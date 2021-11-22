Advertisement

Volunteers distribute Thanksgiving meals in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Port St. Lucie police and Christ Fellowship church began Thanksgiving week by giving back to the community.

This weekend, a handful of officers joined with church leaders traveling through the city delivering Thanksgiving meals to local families.

Police tweeted their thanks for their community partners, especially during this time of year when groups work together spreading Thanksgiving cheer.

