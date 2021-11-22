Volunteers distribute Thanksgiving meals in Port St. Lucie
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Port St. Lucie police and Christ Fellowship church began Thanksgiving week by giving back to the community.
This weekend, a handful of officers joined with church leaders traveling through the city delivering Thanksgiving meals to local families.
Police tweeted their thanks for their community partners, especially during this time of year when groups work together spreading Thanksgiving cheer.
Scripps Only Content 2021