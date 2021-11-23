Advertisement

Boynton Beach police investigate report of domestic violence

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Boynton Beach police are investigating a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of NW 10th Avenue.

According to police, a man is believed to be inside an apartment with others and is unwilling to come out.

Boynton Beach SWAT and their Hostage Negotiation Team are at the scene.

In an update, spokeswoman Stephanie Slater told WPTV that the Hostage Negotiation Team "is continuing to communicate with man, trying to get him to come out."

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

