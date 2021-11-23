Advertisement

Ex-Riviera Beach cop convicted of murder, sentenced to life in prison

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A former Riviera Beach police officer has been found guilty of killing a man outside a bar last year.

Jason Gilbert was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday and sentenced to life in prison.

Gilbert fatally shot a man in the parking lot of the Blue Boar on Military Trail near West Palm Beach in February 2020.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Gilbert told deputies he was at the bar with his girlfriend and was checking on the status of the chicken wings that he ordered when he got upset that the victim was so close to him. Deputies said a verbal altercation ensued and spilled into the parking lot, where Gilbert fired seven shots.

Gilbert was an officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department from 2001 to 2007.

