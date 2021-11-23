Advertisement

Experts warn of severe flu season as outbreaks start to pop up

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu outbreaks are already popping up in some parts of the country just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report about the impact a severe flu season may have on vulnerable health care systems.

Experts warn this flu season may be worse than last year.

“It’s very possible will experience a more severe flu season than we did last year. Many experts are predicting that,” said Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family physician and associate professor at Rowan University.

Caudle said the flu is back after essentially taking a break last season, when COVID-19 put a bigger emphasis on public health measures like handwashing, mask use and social distancing, which helped keep flu activity low.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for all people 6 months or older. They also said that it is safe to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time.

“If you can do it conveniently in one visit, so whatever it takes to get both of them, go ahead and do it,” Caudle said. “If it’s one visit, it’s perfectly fine.”

Clusters of cases are already happening in different parts of the country.

Last week, the CDC confirmed it’s helping investigate an outbreak of more than 500 flu cases among students at the University of Michigan.

That’s the biggest single outbreak so far.

Experts said the misconception that the flu shot makes people sick often keeps them from getting it.

“If you don’t feel well after the vaccine, sometimes it’s merely our response to the vaccine,” Caudle said. “And also remember it takes about two weeks for the flu shot to actually develop protectiveness in our body.”

Meanwhile, a recent report from the CDC shows influenza viruses may pose a risk to health care systems already overburdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last thing we need is for there to be even more burden on the healthcare system and people getting further ill,” Caudle said.

The flu is estimated to cause about 710,000 hospitalizations and up to 61,000 deaths each year in the U.S.

Experts say flu season typically peaks between December and February, but it can continue through May.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Man charged for murder of woman during SWAT raid found not guilty
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Palm Beach County holds more than $296 million in unclaimed property

Latest News

The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family attorney says
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York....
Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11
FILE - Granulated sugar is poured in Tigard, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Justice Department sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain