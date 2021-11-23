Family, friends to say goodbye to Ryan Rogers at memorial service

A family friend of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in Palm Beach Gardens is pressing police for answers and asking the public for help.

Ryan Rogers was found dead last week near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, Palm Beach Gardens police said.

Police revealed Saturday that the manner of the teenager's death was a homicide, though they did not say how he was killed.

"As a close friend of the family, it's heartbreaking," Laurie French told WPTV on Monday.

Laurie French is a family friend of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old boy who was killed in Palm Beach Gardens.

Cindy Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride early in the evening on Nov. 15 and never returned home. His body was found the next day.

Ryan Rogers was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School and an avid soccer enthusiast who had been part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

A soccer-themed memorial service was scheduled for Tuesday in North Palm Beach.

As the Thanksgiving weekend approaches and children are out of school, many parents and residents of the Alton community where Ryan Rogers lived are left wondering if there is a killer on the loose.

French asked that anyone who may have "seen or heard anything" please contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department and "share that information."

Scripps Only Content 2021