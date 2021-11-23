Advertisement

Little Smiles toy drive aims to make holidays special for thousands of kids

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Volunteers sorting through toys at the North Pole. It's actually the toy drive headquarters for Little Smiles in Jupiter. Melissa Kelley is a volunteer.

"We have a need right here in our community. I don't think people realize how big of a need we have and it's very important that we try to get toys out to all of our families," said Kelley.

Last year around this time, there were toy requests for almost 2,700 kids. This week there's almost 3,800. the requests are still pouring in.

"We know the need is greater than ever before," said Nicole Mercado, the executive director for Little Smiles. "People are still feeling the impact of the pandemic and of their personal situations and finances and job security and things like that. So we want to make sure every child is able to open up something for the holidays."

People are donating toys for younger kids, but Little Smiles says don't forget the teenagers.

"For the older kids we are always looking for things like sporting equipment, make-up kits, nail polish, blue tooth speakers, blue tooth headphones."

Monetary donations can also help the toy drive.

"We have quite a few give backs that are happening corporate donations. I just came from one earlier today and with those funds we can purchase toys that we need for the toy drive. But also to support our programming throughout the year. So we are in the 32 facilities year round."

The organization looking forward to the holidays.

"It's so nice when we meet the families and they are so appreciative and they are so thankful. It's really nice to get a chance to get to know the kids in our community.

For more information about toy donations, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Man charged for murder of woman during SWAT raid found not guilty
Port St. Lucie leaders approve more growth in Tradition neighborhood
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Ex-Riviera Beach cop convicted of murder, sentenced to life in prison
Publix limits items customers can buy during Thanksgiving holiday
Small business owners taking on the supply chain crisis
Widow of slain sergeant pleased that park will be named after husband