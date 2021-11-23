Man arrested for fatal shooting last week near Lake Worth Beach

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last week near Lake Worth Beach.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., detectives say the victim and his mother were traveling home on Brentwood Boulevard after shopping at a department store when they came across a group of people and a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

As the victim drove around the stopped vehicle, a man discharged a firearm and fatally struck the victim.

Detectives do not believe the victim was the intended target of the gunshot.

Detectives identified Franci Joseph, 24, as the suspect who shot and killed the victim.

He was arrested Monday and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

He will face one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted 1st degree murder with a firearm, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

