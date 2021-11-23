Man dead, wife in critical condition after domestic dispute

An investigation is underway after a man shot his wife Tuesday morning during a domestic dispute, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at a home on Seventh Avenue North near Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach.

According to authorities, the shooting happened about 3 a.m. Deputies said the man then barricaded himself inside the home and shot himself.

Deputies said the man died, but his wife remains in critical condition.

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen for several hours outside the home. The SWAT team and bomb squad was also called.

Several nearby residents said they heard screaming coming from the home.

"The scream was awful," Shelly Miller, who lives across from the home, told WPTV. "I will never forget that scream."

Miller said she called 911.

"And then to not hear her after that, I thought she was dead," Miller said.

Miller said she saw the man drag his wife out of the house, then run back inside and shut the door.

"My baby is inside sleeping, you know, so it's scary," she said.

