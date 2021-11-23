Advertisement

Publix limits items customers can buy during Thanksgiving holiday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A popular grocery chain is limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Publix said it is now limiting the purchase of certain holiday staple items.

The Lakeland-based chain, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, is now limiting the number of items it can sell to any one customer. Items include:

  • canned cranberry sauce
  • pie filling
  • vegetable oil
  • bacon
  • cream cheese
  • napkins and other items

Winn-Dixie has also been limiting the amount of turkeys that can be purchased per customer. The Jacksonville-based chain has also encouraged customers to shop early in the lead up to Thanksgiving dinner later this week.

