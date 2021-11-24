$13,000 reward offered for information that can help find Ryan Rogers' killer

A $13,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that can help Palm Beach Gardens police find the killer of a 14-year-old boy.

Ryan Rogers was found dead last week on the Central Boulevard sidewalk near the Interstate 95 overpass.

His mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride early in the evening on Nov. 15 and never returned home.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said in a statement Wednesday that detectives have "been working non-stop to obtain answers into Ryan's death" and are following up on "the many tips that the public has provided."

"We now know that Ryan Rogers' death was not an accident, but a deliberate act," the major wrote. "There is someone in this community that has information that can assist us in identify the person or people responsible and bring answers to his family."

He went on to say that investigators "are particularly interested" in witnesses who were near Central Boulevard and I-95 on Nov. 15 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

"If you were in the area and witnessed something out of the ordinary, we need you to contact us," Maj. Paul Rogers wrote, adding that no amount of information is too small.

An $8,000 reward is being offered by police and fire-rescue on top of the $5,000 reward being offered by Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers.

