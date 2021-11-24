Advertisement

Detectives seek to locate missing Vero Lakes Estates man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office are looking to locate a missing Vero Lakes Estates man.

John Robert Spencer has not been seen in the last few days and has been reported missing.

He is 41 years old, White, 5' 9" tall and 185 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or knowledge of where he's been for the past few days are urged to contact Detective Thimmer at 772-978-6188 or remain anonymous and become eligible for a cash reward by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

