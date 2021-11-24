Advertisement

Elite Airways to resume service at Vero Beach Regional Airport in March 2022

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Elite Airways will resume service at Vero Beach Regional Airport in March 2022.

The airline shifted their service to Melbourne earlier this year due to a capital improvement project at Vero Beach Regional Airport that includes repairs made to the runway that Elite Airways uses.

Twice-weekly service to Newark, New Jersey will resume on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Flights start at $199 each way and tickets are on sale now at 877-393-2510 or by visiting EliteAirways.com.

