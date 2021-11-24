Elite Airways to resume service at Vero Beach Regional Airport in March 2022

Elite Airways will resume service at Vero Beach Regional Airport in March 2022.

The airline shifted their service to Melbourne earlier this year due to a capital improvement project at Vero Beach Regional Airport that includes repairs made to the runway that Elite Airways uses.

Twice-weekly service to Newark, New Jersey will resume on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Flights start at $199 each way and tickets are on sale now at 877-393-2510 or by visiting EliteAirways.com.

