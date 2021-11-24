Advertisement

Foul play suspected in man's disappearance

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Vero Lakes Estates man, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

John Spencer, 41, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 8600 block of 95th Avenue, where his vehicle was located, deputies said.

Authorities were conducting a massive search for Spencer by air and land Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said they have a person of interest in custody.

Flowers said several items belonging to Spencer have been recovered, including his cellphone.

"We know, in 2021, nobody goes anywhere without their cellphone, which is very concerning to us," Flowers said.

The sheriff said Spencer and the person of interest were known associates and drug users.

Anyone with information as to Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 772-978-6188 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

