How to make travel over Thanksgiving weekend less stressful

The holiday travel rush is underway and airports across the U.S. are expecting to see a record number of passengers this week.

Airport officials at PBI have been bracing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday week and they are anticipating to see around the same number passengers before the pandemic.

"Our passenger traffic is trending pretty closely to 2019, which were record numbers for PBI, so we do expect it to be busier," airport spokeswoman, Lacy Larson said.

If you are scheduled to pass through PBI, Larson recommends the following tips:

Plan ahead

Leave Early

Confirm your flight time

Check your carry-on TSA says if you can spill it, spray it, pour it, spread it, or pump it must be packed in your checked bag

Larson also says due to the the federal mandate, face masks are still required inside the airport regardless of your vaccination status.

According to the American Automobile Association, 53.4 Million people are expected to hit the road and the friendly skies, a 13% Increase from last year.

In Florida, a similar trend, as nearly 3 million people are expected to travel which is near pre-pandemic levels.

West Palm Beach travel agent Laura Reece says now that vaccines are readily available for kids and adults people now have some piece of mind about traveling and are looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with loved ones which has led to a strong rebound this holiday season.

"A lot of people have been vaccinated, they do feel more comfortable moving about going to see friends and family so they have that extra layer of comfort," said Larson. "And then people are ready to travel, they like to travel, they like to see their friends, they like to go on group trips. And that's really led to this explosion of travel right now most of us are working around the clock, and we're so busy helping our clients get to the places where they want to go."

