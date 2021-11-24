Man shot to death, another struck by vehicle in Lake Worth Beach

One man was killed and another man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, deputies said.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South F Street.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived and found a man shot to death. She said another man had injuries from a vehicle and was taken to an area hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Detectives are investigating the motive.

