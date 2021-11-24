Advertisement

Missing Vero Lake Estates man found dead

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 41-year-old man who disappeared from his Vero Lake Estates home earlier this week has been found dead.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the body of John Spencer was discovered Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said a suspect in Spencer's disappearance was in custody on a weapons charge.

Flowers said Scott Hodges provided information that led investigators to the body.

"Our thoughts go out to the family," Flowers said in a statement. "Losing a loved one, especially so close to the holidays, is a tragedy. As we're sitting down to our Thanksgiving meals, this family is mourning a loved one lost to violence."

Deputies didn't reveal how Spencer died and had no further immediate details.

Charges against Hodges are pending.

