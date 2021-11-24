PBC Food Bank hosts Thanksgiving drive through to families in need

Elementary school students in Lake Worth are spending their time away from the classroom to help their fellow classmates ahead of Thanksgiving.

Dozens of children from the Kreative Kids Child Care Center visited the Palm Beach County Food Bank for the ‘Thanksgiving Fixins Drive Through for Hungry Families’ on Tuesday.

They were on a mission to deliver more than 50 full bags of groceries to families in the area to ensure their fellow classmates don’t go hungry while school is out of session.

FOOD FOR KIDS🥫🍴🛒Students from Kreative Kids Lake Worth spent time at Palm Beach Co. Food Bank today to deliver food to families & children

More than 3,000 bags in total were available for families in need during the event.

Families who participate in the Palm Beach County Food Bank childhood hunger initiatives backpack program were able to pick up the perishable items from the convenience of their car during drive through event.

The backpack programs provide children who are food insecure with a bag full of nutritious, easy-to-prepare foods to take home over the weekend when they do not have access to free and reduced lunches at school.

Volunteers and staff handed out food items such as ham, corn, mash potatoes and more to low-income families.

According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, one in six people in Palm Beach County are considered food-insecure.

The organization is reporting increased grocery prices due supply chain issues are also putting more families at risk through the holiday season.

Those in need can find a nearby food distribution through Palm Beach County Food Finder Map.

The Food Finder Map is an interactive tool developed by UWPBC Hunger Relief to help people seeking food resources easily connect to sites near them.

United Way of Palm Beach County updates the information listed on this map weekly.

However, locations and hours of distribution may change.

Please consider calling the site prior to visiting to verify information listed.

For more information, click here.

