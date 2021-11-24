Advertisement

Sewall's Point police officer arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with minor

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Sewall's Point police officer has been arrested and is accused of sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old.

The Sewall's Point Police Department was notified on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 that officer Juan Garcia was the subject of a criminal investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. He has been with the department for 5 years.

The officer has been charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor and one count of traveling to meet a minor.

The officer was placed on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation and disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Sewall Point Police Chief Tina Ciechanowski said the ongoing investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office will receive her department's full support "to assure a complete and thorough investigation of this matter."

