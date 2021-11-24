Staying COVID-19 safe this Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, vaccines and booster shots for COVID-19 should give many people a sense of feeling safe for the first time in two years.

"We feel safe, vaccine, booster and flu shots," said Marthe Silver as she and her family arrived at PBIA to board a flight to New Jersey.

More people are expected to travel this holiday weekend since the pandemic started.

"This will be the test if we’re going to see another surge," said Dr. Larry Bush of Wellington.

Health experts are concerned with recent upticks in COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country and a leveling off in vaccine rates.

Dr. Bush said it’s still best to try to be cautious when gathering, considering it takes two weeks after the second vaccine shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

"I would say if you’re with people who have been vaccinated I would feel comfortable, if you’re in a situation unsure I think you have to social distance, some people rely on testing which is not totally reliable pending when you get the test and which test you get," Dr. Bush said.

Scripps Only Content 2021