Watson Elias: Police searching for missing, possibly endangered teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Boynton Beach Police are searching for a missing autistic teen who went for a walk Tuesday night and did not return home.

Authorities said 16-year-old Watson Elias left his home located along Meadows Circle at around 10:30 p.m.

Watson is about 5 feet 3 inches, weighing between 140 and 145 pounds and was last seen wearing white jeans and a red, black and white plaid shirt. His hair is in long dreadlocks.

Police said Watson is known to become aggressive if approached too quickly. Anyone who sees him is urged to stay away and call 911.

