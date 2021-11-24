Advertisement

What is governor thankful for this Thanksgiving?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis shared what he's thankful for Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

"I am thankful for my strong and wonderful wife Casey and our vivacious and adventurous children, Madison, Mason and Mamie," DeSantis said in a statement. "Casey and I are particularly grateful this year for all of the prayers and unwavering support from around the state and the country for her speedy recovery. It means so much to us. It has buoyed her spirits as she fights the cancer. From our family to the people of Florida, we say thank you."

The message comes on the same day that DeSantis said the first lady "really appreciates the strong outpouring of support."

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, pose for a family portrait with their three children.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, pose for a family portrait with their three children.

"It does make a difference," DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale. "It increases your spirits. It gives you, kind of, more of a will to fight, and I've seen that up close and personal firsthand."

The governor said he's optimistic that Casey DeSantis, whose breast cancer diagnosis was made public last month, will be cancer-free by this time next year.

"It wasn't exactly the Thanksgiving we maybe envisioned at the beginning of the year," DeSantis said. "But I'm confident that we're on the road to, you know, next Thanksgiving. We'll be able to celebrate a lot of great things, but one of which will be my wife kicking cancer to the curb."

