Deputies seek missing 15-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl reported missing by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has been found.

Maria Ramirez, 15*, returned home safely, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Friday.

The teenager had last been seen Wednesday morning at her home in the 3000 block of Nokomis Avenue in West Palm Beach.

It was not immediately known where she was over the past two evenings.

* Initial information provided to WPTV NewsChannel 5 indicated Ramirez was 20 years old was incorrect.

