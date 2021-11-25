Advertisement

Deputies seek missing 15-year-old girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 15-year-old girl reported missing by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has been found.

Maria Ramirez, 15*, returned home safely, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Friday.

The teenager had last been seen Wednesday morning at her home in the 3000 block of Nokomis Avenue in West Palm Beach.

It was not immediately known where she was over the past two evenings.

* Initial information provided to WPTV NewsChannel 5 indicated Ramirez was 20 years old was incorrect.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Florida's COVID-19 numbers Thanksgiving 2021 vs Thanksgiving 2020
Man critically injured in hit-and-run, family pleading for help finding driver
The nation's wealthiest buying homes throughout the state of Florida

Latest News

Shoppers arrive early at Palm Beach Outlets for Black Friday
Thanksgiving travelers at PBIA share thoughts about flying amid pandemic
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is shown, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. The...
Judge denies Seminole Tribe's stay on sports betting
Severe weather, supply chain issues causing Christmas tree shortage
Florida's COVID-19 numbers Thanksgiving 2021 vs Thanksgiving 2020