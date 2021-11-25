Advertisement

Deputies seek missing 20-year-old woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Maria Ramirez, 20, was last seen at 7 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 3000 block of Nokomis Avenue in West Palm Beach.

She is approximately 5' 5" tall, weighing 120 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing brown pants and a white shirt.

Maria is new to the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ex-Riviera Beach cop convicted of murder, sentenced to life in prison
The nation's wealthiest buying homes throughout the state of Florida
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Surfside: Giving thanks for a life well-lived
Man critically injured in hit-and-run, family pleading for help finding driver
New Orleans Saints' Christian Ringo (70) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first...
2021 NFL Thanksgiving games: Teams, TV schedules and storylines
PBIA bustling ahead of Thanksgiving holiday