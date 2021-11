Boynton Beach Police said a 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday night at Meadows on the Green has been found.

Watson Elias, who is on the autism spectrum, disappeared after going for a walk.

The Boynton Beach Police Department tweeted that he was safely located by the Juno Beach Police Department.

Update: Watson has been safely located by the Juno Beach Police Department. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/EOnZiOQKeH — bbpd (@BBPD) November 24, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021