Restaurant continues decades-long tradition of free Thanksgiving meals

In Lake Worth Beach, Petro Bikos started early on Thanskgiving morning getting the meals ready.

“We stated at 530 this morning,” Bikos said as the doors opened at 11 a.m. at the Farmer Girl Restaurant.

The eatery on Dixie Highway has revived a tradition that Bikos said started with his uncle 36 years ago, serving free holiday meals.

“I picked up the tradition last year and we had 800 last year, and hope to do a 1,000 this year,” Bikos says.

The meals featured turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie for dessert.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Bob Clark, who was among the first on line to go inside.

“I don’t have family, this is part of a family tradition or will be,” Clark said.

Bikos says he started getting ready for Thanksgiving two weeks ago ordering as many as 35 cases of turkey; an expense he says is well worth it.

“That’s all I care about is putting a smile on peoples face and making sure they were happy when they left,” a smiling Bikos says

