Advertisement

Restaurant continues decades-long tradition of free Thanksgiving meals

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In Lake Worth Beach, Petro Bikos started early on Thanskgiving morning getting the meals ready.

“We stated at 530 this morning,” Bikos said as the doors opened at 11 a.m. at the Farmer Girl Restaurant.

The eatery on Dixie Highway has revived a tradition that Bikos said started with his uncle 36 years ago, serving free holiday meals.

“I picked up the tradition last year and we had 800 last year, and hope to do a 1,000 this year,” Bikos says.

The meals featured turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie for dessert.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Bob Clark, who was among the first on line to go inside.

“I don’t have family, this is part of a family tradition or will be,” Clark said.

Bikos says he started getting ready for Thanksgiving two weeks ago ordering as many as 35 cases of turkey; an expense he says is well worth it.

“That’s all I care about is putting a smile on peoples face and making sure they were happy when they left,” a smiling Bikos says

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ex-Riviera Beach cop convicted of murder, sentenced to life in prison
The nation's wealthiest buying homes throughout the state of Florida
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Severe weather, supply chain issues causing Christmas tree shortage
Greg LeRouge deep fries turkeys to feed a group of National Guard members in New Orleans...
Where to recycle used cooking oil for free in Palm Beach County
Florida man charged in woman’s death after body parts found in bay
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time