Advertisement

Severe weather, supply chain issues causing Christmas tree shortage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Christmas trees could be harder to come by this year. Not only is the supply chain crisis having an impact, but there have been serious weather conditions where most Christmas tree farms are located.

Susan Merrill and her daughter came to Mr. Jingle’s Christmas Tree lot in downtown West Palm Beach to buy a tree.

“I love Christmas! And I want to get decorated quickly. I am here visiting my daughter and she needs to get in the spirit,” said Merrill.

On this Thanksgiving day, there were many people who came to the lot.

“Its been insane rush. I never seen people coming in this early to buy their Christmas trees,” said Brandon Helfer, co-owner of Mr. Jingle Christmas Trees.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are around 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the U.S. Each year, Americans purchase approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees.

Most of the trees at the lot in Downtown West Palm beach come from farms in North Carolina. The tree lot also sells trees from Oregon, which has faced serious weather conditions this past year, prompting a possible shortage.

“For real trees, it’s a combination of extreme weather in the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest especially heat, floods, fires, smoke from the fires,” said Jami Warner, executive director with the American Christmas Tree Association.

It takes about eight to ten years for farmers to grow a Christmas tree. The most popular ones are noble trees which were impacted.

“The noble trees are a little bit more expensive, because obviously with the heat and fires a lot of the trees got messed up,” said Helfer. “With fuel cost going up, shipping was a little bit more this year. But we were able to get through it.”

Warner recommends purchasing your tree as early as possible.

“You will be able to find a Christmas tree, a beautiful tree, of any size, shape, color, and species that you want,” said Warner. “You just might have to look a little bit harder than normal and it’ll probably cost a little bit more.”

Susan got lucky and bought a noble tree from Oregon.

“I never dreamed I’d find a noble, but yeah, finding a fresh tree, that’s beautiful and straight from Oregon, it’s not easy,” said Merrill.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ex-Riviera Beach cop convicted of murder, sentenced to life in prison
The nation's wealthiest buying homes throughout the state of Florida
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Restaurant continues decades-long tradition of free Thanksgiving meals
Greg LeRouge deep fries turkeys to feed a group of National Guard members in New Orleans...
Where to recycle used cooking oil for free in Palm Beach County
Florida man charged in woman’s death after body parts found in bay
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time