Where to recycle used cooking oil for free in Palm Beach County

Fried turkeys are a Thanksgiving treat, but that used cooking oil? Not so much.

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County says all home cooking oils - frying oil and bacon and hamburger drippings - can cause problems with plumbing, sewage collection systems and septic systems. If dumped down any drain, these oils can clog pipes, even if washed down with hot water. Blocked pipes can also cause sewage backups – an unappetizing thought and potentially expensive repair.

Fortunately, Palm Beach County residents can recycle their used cooking oil for free, including canola, corn, olive, peanut and vegetable oils, as well as lard.

To recycle your oil:

• Allow the used cooking oil to cool.

• Carefully pour the cooled cooking oil into a large, sturdy plastic or wax-coated leak-proof container no larger than 5 gallons, such as the original container or a juice carton.

• Cap the container securely.

• Don't mix the used cooking oil with any other liquids or products.

• Take to any of the SWA's seven Home Chemical and Recycling Centers

The SWA's locations include:

• Jupiter

North County Transfer Station

14185 Military Trail (SWA Road) in Jupiter

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• West Palm Beach

Home Chemical and Recycling Center

6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Belle Glade

Glades Regional Transfer Station

1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade

Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• Royal Palm Beach

West Central Transfer Station

9743 Weisman Way in Royal Palm Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Lantana

Central County Transfer Station

1810 Lantana Road in Lantana

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• Delray Beach – West

Southwest County Transfer Station

13400 South State Road 7 in Delray Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Delray Beach – East

South County Transfer Station

1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

In the last fiscal year, Palm Beach County residents recycled more than 49,000 pounds of cooking oil at the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers. Overall, the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers either recycled or safely disposed of 4.9M pounds of household hazardous wastes.

