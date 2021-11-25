Advertisement

Where to recycle used cooking oil for free in Palm Beach County

Greg LeRouge deep fries turkeys to feed a group of National Guard members in New Orleans...
Greg LeRouge deep fries turkeys to feed a group of National Guard members in New Orleans Saturday Nov. 19, 2005. Jessie Krummel, his family and volunteers cooked and served a creole Thanksgiving dinner for Colorado National Guardsmen who departed after providing security in the Algiers neighborhood. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Fried turkeys are a Thanksgiving treat, but that used cooking oil? Not so much.

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County says all home cooking oils - frying oil and bacon and hamburger drippings - can cause problems with plumbing, sewage collection systems and septic systems. If dumped down any drain, these oils can clog pipes, even if washed down with hot water. Blocked pipes can also cause sewage backups – an unappetizing thought and potentially expensive repair.

Fortunately, Palm Beach County residents can recycle their used cooking oil for free, including canola, corn, olive, peanut and vegetable oils, as well as lard.

To recycle your oil:
• Allow the used cooking oil to cool.
• Carefully pour the cooled cooking oil into a large, sturdy plastic or wax-coated leak-proof container no larger than 5 gallons, such as the original container or a juice carton.
• Cap the container securely.
• Don't mix the used cooking oil with any other liquids or products.
• Take to any of the SWA's seven Home Chemical and Recycling Centers

The SWA's locations include:
• Jupiter
North County Transfer Station
14185 Military Trail (SWA Road) in Jupiter
Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• West Palm Beach
Home Chemical and Recycling Center
6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach
Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Belle Glade
Glades Regional Transfer Station
1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade
Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• Royal Palm Beach
West Central Transfer Station
9743 Weisman Way in Royal Palm Beach
Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Lantana
Central County Transfer Station
1810 Lantana Road in Lantana
Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• Delray Beach – West
Southwest County Transfer Station
13400 South State Road 7 in Delray Beach
Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Delray Beach – East
South County Transfer Station
1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach
Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

In the last fiscal year, Palm Beach County residents recycled more than 49,000 pounds of cooking oil at the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers. Overall, the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers either recycled or safely disposed of 4.9M pounds of household hazardous wastes.

