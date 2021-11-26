Advertisement

Florida pregnant woman fatally shot after hit-and-run with motorcyclist, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident that stemmed from a hit-and-run crash.

Orange City police say 35-year-old Nicole Morales "intentionally hit" a motorcyclist with her car on Saturday, Nov. 22.

According to authorities, it was a minor crash and 40-year-old motorcyclist Andrew Derr wasn't injured or ejected.

Witnesses say Morales then fled the scene despite being asked to stop and wait for police, but Derr and other witnesses followed her. Police say Morales drove to her home, went inside and called 911.

According to officials, Morales then grabbed a gun from her home and went back outside.

Police say Derr also had a gun, drew the weapon and fired at Morales. Morales was hit multiple times.

Morales was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officials say she was four to five months pregnant at the time.

Police say Derr had a valid Florida permit to carry a concealed weapon, remained on the scene until officers arrived and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges were immediately filed, according to police.

