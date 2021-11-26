Advertisement

Shoppers arrive early at Palm Beach Outlets for Black Friday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach Outlets has extended its holiday hours from now through Christmas.

West Palm Beach's outdoor outlet mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

"That really provides shoppers the opportunity to shop at times most convenient for them, times that may be a little less crowded," marketing director Trina Holmsted told WPTV.

WPTV spoke with two eager shoppers,Leah Alamari and Aisly Dunn, who camped out in their car overnight to be the first in line for the Black Friday sales.

"I got paid today and my paycheck's gonna be gone on the same day," Alamari joked.

Alamari said she's in the market for some new shoes.

"I'm trying to (get) gifts prepared for Christmas this year ahead of time, too, so it's like, let me get ahead, like, before all the people come here before it's all gone," Dunn said.

