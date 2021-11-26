Thanksgiving travelers at PBIA share thoughts about flying amid pandemic

It's Thanksgiving night and Palm Beach International Airport is busy.

AAA predicts more than 53.4 million people are expected to travel, the highest single-year increase since 2005.

Barbara Henry is one of those holiday travelers. She just arrived from Connecticut, and she's greeted with a big hug from her son.

"Came on JetBlue and had absolutely no issues at all," she said.

Henry said she isn't worried about COVID-19 when it comes to traveling. She's just happy to be able to travel.

"Everyone is doing what they're supposed to do," she said. "People are predominately vaccinated. So, for me, wearing a mask all the time on the flight, I'm not in favor of that, but I go along with whatever the rules are."

On the other hand, Keremsa Muller was a bit apprehensive at first.

"I was a little bit nervous, but when I looked at the seating of the airplane itself, I saw that it wasn't that crazy," she said. "Plus, I take precautions for myself, so then I was OK with it."

It appears that travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Klepper De Almeida said the smart thing for travelers is to be vaccinated and if someone has been vaccinated more than six months ago, her or she should consider a booster.

"If folks start their vaccinations now, by Christmas or New Year's time they will be fully protected," he said.

Henry said another reason to come is because it's a cheap flight.

"It's $49 to get here," she said.

De Almeida also advised travelers not to forget social distancing, washing their hands and to have some fun.

Scripps Only Content 2021