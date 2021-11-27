Advertisement

Gators top rival Seminoles 24-21 for 3rd straight in series

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles past Florida State linebacker Kalen...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles past Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach (20) for a short gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anthony Richardson came off the bench and led Florida to a 24-21 victory over rival Florida State on Saturday that made the Gators bowl eligible a week after firing coach Dan Mullen.

Richardson replaced turnover-prone Emory Jones early in third quarter and played significant snaps for the first time in a month.

The dynamic freshman completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter that gave the Gators (6-6) some breathing room in a tight game.

Dameon Pierce took over from there.

The Seminoles (5-7) will miss the postseason for the third time in four years.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Florida's COVID-19 numbers Thanksgiving 2021 vs Thanksgiving 2020
Father pushes for answers in St. Lucie County cold case murder
Shoppers arrive early at Palm Beach Outlets for Black Friday
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant
Florida pregnant woman fatally shot after hit-and-run with motorcyclist, police say

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local
Shoppers show up in big numbers for Black Friday deals
Shoppers show up in big numbers for Black Friday deals